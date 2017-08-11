Kazenga LuaLua: QPR sign Brighton winger on loan until January

Kazenga LuaLua is available to play for QPR in the EFL Cup

Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua has returned to Championship side QPR on loan until January 2018.

LuaLua, 26, previously joined QPR on loan in January 2017 and played 11 times during his initial loan spell, contributing one goal.

"It's good to be back. I know the boys here, I know the manager, this was an easy decision for me," said LuaLua.

LuaLua is eligible for QPR's next Championship fixture at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

"I am absolutely delighted to have Kaz back," said QPR manager Ian Holloway. "This is a great opportunity for us.

"He had such a good pre-season with Brighton and it was touch-and-go whether they were going to let him go out again."

