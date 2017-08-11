BBC Sport - Alan Shearer: Premier League title will be between the Manchester clubs
Premier League title between Manchester clubs - Shearer
- From the section Football
BBC pundit and Premier League all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer says the Premier League title will be won by either Manchester City or Manchester United in the 2017-18 season.
READ MORE: Premier League 2017-18: BBC Sport pundits pick their champions
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired