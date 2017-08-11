Marcus Antonsson: Blackburn Rovers sign Leeds United forward on loan

Marcus Antonsson was Garry Monk's first signing as Leeds United manager

Blackburn Rovers have signed forward Marcus Antonsson from Championship side Leeds United on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds from Swedish side Kalmar in June 2016 and scored three goals in 21 appearances.

Rovers have been given permission to play Antonsson in the EFL Cup, EFL Trophy and FA Cup this season.

The Swede will be in contention to make his Rovers debut when they take on Doncaster Rovers in their League One fixture on Saturday.

