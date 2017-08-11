Kenneth Zohore: Cardiff striker faces test against 'dying breed' John Terry - Warnock

Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore will be trying to find a way past Aston Villa defender John Terry

Cardiff striker Kenneth Zohore will confront a "dying breed" in Aston Villa captain John Terry on Saturday, says Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock.

Zohore, 23, was Cardiff's top scorer last season with 12 goals.

The Dane will be marked by former England skipper Terry, 36, who joined Villa from Chelsea this summer.

"It'll be another experience for him because he won't have played against the quality of John Terry yet," said Warnock.

"There aren't any leaders anymore - John Terry's a dying breed and you need that on the pitch.

"As a young lad you want to see what it's about. You hit a brick wall and you think, 'wow, is it that good?'

"Ken's only just started his career really. I wouldn't say wasted it, but it's taken him a while to focus on what he can do in the game and now the sky's the limit, and this is a good test.

"In a couple of years he'll be playing against John Terrys every week, hopefully for Cardiff."

Zohore joined Cardiff from Belgian club Kortrijk in February 2016 on loan initially and, after an underwhelming start to his career in south Wales, he was a player transformed in the second half of last season.

All 12 of his goals came after Warnock's appointment in October, and his improvement has prompted interest from rival clubs.

'The sort money Steve Bruce has spent on John Terry we haven't spent on the whole Cardiff squad' - Neil Warnock

However, Warnock is determined to keep the muscular forward, who scored the only goal in Cardiff's victory at Burton on the opening weekend of this Championship campaign.

On Saturday the Bluebirds host Villa, whose extensive spending under manager Steve Bruce has seen them tipped for a return to the Premier League.

"The sort of money Steve has spent on John Terry we haven't spent on the whole squad," said Warnock.

"It's a fantastic signing, I know exactly where Steve is coming from. He'll be giving experience to those around him.

"All credit to him. Yeah he's on a good wage but he could have earned more abroad and I think it's great he's gone with Steve and another chapter to his story."

'We'll give value for money'

Cardiff expect a crowd of more than 20,000 for Villa's visit to Cardiff City Stadium.

Attendances have dwindled in recent years, with mediocre performances on the field exacerbating a residual sense of disillusionment stemming from the club's controversial red rebrand in 2013 - since reversed - under owner Vincent Tan.

Warnock instigated a significant improvement last season, and he hopes a strong start to this campaign can convince fans to return.

"They would get value for money. If they've got any feelings for the club, now's the time to come on board," he said.

"We need everybody. Villa will make a right racket and we've got to match that, as we did against them around Christmas last year, but I think we can do even better.

"I think they know now it's not just a one-off and we're talking a good game, I think they know they're going to get good value for money, whatever the result, and they can be proud of their own club.

"I think that's what I'm delighted about in, putting the pride back in the club and getting everybody behind us. The more people through the turnstiles the better for us."