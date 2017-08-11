Harvey Barnes: Barnsley sign Leicester City midfielder on loan

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes scored in his first two games for MK Dons

Barnsley have signed Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old spent the end of last season on loan at League One MK Dons, scoring six goals in 21 league games.

Barnes has played once for the Foxes, coming off the bench in the Champions League defeat by Porto in November 2016.

He could make his debut for the Tykes in Saturday's home game against Ipswich.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired