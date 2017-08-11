Eunan O'Kane: Leeds United midfielder signs new four-year deal

Eunan O'Kane started his career with Everton

Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane has signed a new four-year deal.

The 27-year-old joined the Elland Road side from Bournemouth in August 2016 and has made 25 league appearances for the club.

The Republic of Ireland international is the third Leeds player to extend his contract this week after defenders Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper.

O'Kane said: "It's a really impressive club and it's moving in the right direction."