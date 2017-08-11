Partick Thistle sign strikers Miles Storey & Conor Sammon

Storey was on target for Aberdeen against Hamilton last weekend

Partick Thistle have signed strikers Miles Storey and Conor Sammon.

Storey, 23, arrives at Firhill from Aberdeen on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, while Sammon, 30, is on a season-long loan from Hearts.

Subject to clearance, both players will be available for Friday evening's Premiership game with Celtic.

"It now gives us four excellent and very different attacking options which is a great position to be in," said manager Alan Archibald.

"We've been working hard to get a couple of attacking options over the line so I'm delighted to get both Conor and Miles signed," Archibald added.

"Both players bring good experience at this level and are obviously familiar with the league and the opposition we will be playing against week in, week out. The other positive is that they are both fit and should be able to hit the ground running which is a massive bonus for us."