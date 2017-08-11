BBC Sport - Alfie Mawson: Swansea defedner is the transfer target no one’s talking about

Alfie Mawson: The transfer target no one’s talking about

Scout Rob MacKenzie tells BBC Sport that Swansea defender Alfie Mawson has been overlooked in the transfer target frenzy.

Swansea players such as midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson and striker Fernando Llorente have been linked with big-money moves away from the Premier League club.

But England Under-20 defender Mawson has not been the subject of any firm offers, despite speculation this summer that Tottenham could be interested.

