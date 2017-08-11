Kylian Mbappe: Monaco striker should stay at club, says Eric Abidal

Mbappe scored 26 goals in all competitions for Monaco last season, helping the club reach the Champions League semi-finals

Kylian Mbappe should turn down a move away from Monaco this summer and stay for one more season, says Eric Abidal.

French newspaper L'Equipe is reporting that Paris St-Germain are close to signing striker Mbappe, 18, with a five-year contract already agreed.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Monaco have accepted PSG's offer of 180 million euros (£163m).

But ex-Monaco defender Abidal told BBC World Service Sport's World Football programme: "It's not the time to move."

The retired former Barcelona player, 37, added: "It's true that Mbappe has reached a high level really quickly, and he has had an amazing past six months, but now he has to confirm that level.

"He has to show he can be consistent, perform at a big competition like the World Cup with France, and then make his move.

"Right now, Monaco is the best club for him. There is not too much pressure. He is a quiet guy, only thinking of work. At a big club, there is pressure every day, and if you don't score, even in one game, it is hard."

Mbappe, one of the most coveted talents in football, has also been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Manchester City this summer.

In July, Monaco accused several "top European clubs" of making illegal approaches for the teenage forward.

BBC Sport understands City were the only English club accused, although Fifa say they are yet to receive an official complaint.

PSG's summer spend so far

Earlier in August, PSG completed the £200m signing of 25-year-old Brazilian forward Neymar from Barcelona.

Unai Emery's side have also brought in 27-year-old Spanish left-back Yuri Berchiche from Real Sociedad and right-back Dani Alves, 34, who joined on a free transfer after leaving Juventus.

The signing of Mbappe would take their total spend this summer to around £380m.

PSG is backed by money from Gulf state Qatar and La Liga president Javier Tebas has accused the French club of "financial doping".

Before Neymar's transfer was complete, Barcelona said they would call on Uefa to investigate a possible breach of its Financial Fair Play rules (FFP), which are designed to stop clubs spending more than they earn.

PSG were punished in 2014 for breach of FFP. Their £167m commercial contract with the Qatar Tourism Authority was deemed to have an unfair value by Uefa's independent investigation panel.

They were given a £20m fine, their spending was capped to £49m and they competed in the 2014-15 Champions League with just 21 players instead of the usual 25.