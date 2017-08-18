Burton Albion v Birmingham City

Jackson Irvine has won 13 caps for Australia

Burton, who have lost all three league games so far, have midfielder Jackson Irvine available after suspension but Hope Akpan is banned.

Defender Stephen Warnock could return after injury, but captain John Mousinho (hamstring) is still out.

Birmingham captain Michael Morrison may play in a protective mask after breaking his nose and damaging a cheekbone in the draw against Bolton.

Cheikh Ndoye (foot) should be available as should David Davis (virus).

SAM's prediction Home win - 36% Draw - 28% Away win - 36%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts