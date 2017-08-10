EFL Cup second round draw: Southampton to host Wolves
- From the section Football
Last season's losing finalists Southampton will host Championship club Wolves in the second round of this season's EFL Cup.
League One side Blackburn host Premier League rivals Burnley in a Lancashire derby, with the draw regionalised.
Newcastle will host Nottingham Forest, with Bournemouth away to Birmingham, among six ties with Premier League sides facing Championship opposition.
West Ham will visit League Two team Cheltenham, while Brighton host Barnet.
The ties will be played in the week commencing Monday, 21 August.
Second round draw - South section
Brentford v QPR
Ipswich v Crystal Palace
Bristol City v Watford
Charlton v Norwich City
Cheltenham Town v West Ham United*
Brighton & Hove Albion v Barnet
Cardiff City v Burton Albion
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham v Bristol Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons v Swansea City
Birmingham City v Bournemouth
Reading v Millwall
North section
Carlisle v Sunderland
Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday
Accrington Stanley v West Bromwich Albion
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United v Newport County*
Stoke City v Rochdale
Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United
Middlesbrough v Scunthorpe United
Doncaster Rovers v Hull City
Blackburn Rovers v Burnley
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic
Barnsley v Derby County or Grimsby Town
*West Ham and Newport County could not be drawn at home, as per a pre-draw agreement.