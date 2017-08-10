EFL Cup second round draw: Southampton to host Wolves

From the section

Last season's losing finalists Southampton will host Championship club Wolves in the second round of this season's EFL Cup.

League One side Blackburn host Premier League rivals Burnley in a Lancashire derby, with the draw regionalised.

Newcastle will host Nottingham Forest, with Bournemouth away to Birmingham, among six ties with Premier League sides facing Championship opposition.

West Ham will visit League Two team Cheltenham, while Brighton host Barnet.

The ties will be played in the week commencing Monday, 21 August.

More to follow.

Second round draw - South section

Brentford v QPR

Ipswich v Crystal Palace

Bristol City v Watford

Charlton v Norwich City

Cheltenham Town v West Ham United*

Brighton & Hove Albion v Barnet

Cardiff City v Burton Albion

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Bristol Rovers

Milton Keynes Dons v Swansea City

Birmingham City v Bournemouth

Reading v Millwall

North section

Carlisle v Sunderland

Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

Accrington Stanley v West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United v Newport County*

Stoke City v Rochdale

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United

Middlesbrough v Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers v Hull City

Blackburn Rovers v Burnley

Sheffield United v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic

Barnsley v Derby County or Grimsby Town

*West Ham and Newport County could not be drawn at home, as per a pre-draw agreement.