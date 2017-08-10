EFL Cup: Swans, Bluebirds and Exiles learn draw

Wales' three leading football teams have learned who they will face in the EFL Cup second round.

Premier League Swansea City go to MK Dons, Cardiff City host Championship rivals Burton Albion and League Two Newport County are at Leeds United.

The games will be played in the week starting 21 August.

Newport were drawn at home, but the pitch at their Rodney Parade home is being relayed so they travel to Elland Road to face the Championship side.

Newport tweeted: "We've drawn Leeds United at home but the fixture will be reversed."

Last season's losing finalists Southampton will host Championship club Wolves.