Joe Allen: Swansea City make enquiry for Stoke & Wales midfielder

Joe Allen
Joe Allen had a loan spell at Wrexham in 2008

Swansea City have made an enquiry for Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen and been told he is not for sale.

The 27-year-old left Liberty Stadium for Liverpool in 2012 and joined Stoke in July 2016.

Allen joined Stoke for £13m after the Swans' £8m bid was rejected in June, 2016.

Manager Paul Clement has renewed Swans' interest in the player who rose through their ranks after joining them as a teenager.

The future of Swans midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has yet to be resolved with Clement having stated talks with Everton are at a "critical stage".

