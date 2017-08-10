Tony Andreu: Coventry City sign Norwich City midfielder on free
Coventry City have signed Tony Andreu on a two-year deal after the midfielder left Norwich City by mutual consent.
The Frenchman, 29, joined the Canaries from Hamilton in February 2015, but made only eight first-team appearances.
He spent last season on loan at Dundee United in the Scottish Championship, where he scored 19 goals in 43 games.
"He is a goalscoring number 10 and a versatile attacking player that can play anywhere along the forward line," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.
