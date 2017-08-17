Lucy Bronze: England right-back in Lyon for talks over move from Manchester City

Lucy Bronze (centre) headed in the opening goal for Man City in May's Women's FA Cup final

England right-back Lucy Bronze is in Lyon for talks with the Women's Champions League holders over a proposed move from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old could complete a move to the French club - who have won 11 consecutive league titles - this week.

Capped 48 times for England since her 2013 debut, the ex-Liverpool player helped City win May's Women's FA Cup.

Bronze is a key part of the Lionesses side that has reached consecutive semi-finals at major tournaments.

The former Everton full-back joined City in 2014 after winning back-to-back league titles with the Reds.

Named as the PFA Women's Player of the Year for a second time in 2017, the ex-Sunderland youngster is widely hailed as one of the best defenders in the world.

At City, Bronze has won the Women's Super League in 2016 as well as a Continental Cup (League Cup) and the 2017 Women's FA Cup.

She was also part of the side that lost 3-2 on aggregate to Lyon in the 2016-17 Champions League semi-finals, before the French side's victory over Paris St-Germain on penalties in June's final.