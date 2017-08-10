Celtic: Shaun Maloney takes coaching role at club after ending playing career

Maloney was capped 47 times for Scotland, scoring seven international goals

Shaun Maloney has returned to Celtic as a coach, with injury bringing his playing career to an end.

The Scotland international, 34, was pursued by Aberdeen this summer and offered a new one-year deal by Hull, where he played 14 games last season.

However, a potential move to Pittodrie was derailed when the player flagged up hernia trouble.

Maloney, who had two previous spells at Celtic, will be a development coach with the Scottish champions' under-20s.

He made 215 appearances for Celtic, scoring 52 goals, winning five league titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

Capped 47 times for Scotland, Maloney also featured for Aston Villa, Wigan and Chicago Fire.