BBC Sport - Newcastle: Rafael Benitez says missing out on transfer targets has been frustrating

Newcastle transfer activity frustrating - Benitez

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez tells Football Focus' Alan Shearer that missing out on some of the his summer transfer targets has been "frustrating".

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 12 August, 12:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Newcastle transfer activity frustrating - Benitez

Video

Down but not out - Muir reaches 5,000m final

Video

Koepka's approach an 'absolute beauty'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Vipers score 34 runs off one over

Video

How did she lose this? Miller Uibo misses out on medal

Video

Makwala wins one-man race and celebrates with press-ups

Video

Mo, moustaches & hedgehog shenanigans - in day six funnies

Video

Donald bowled third ball by Dawson

Video

His face says it all - Warholm ends 30-year wait for Norway

Video

Watch 'phenomenal' Edwards run out Luff

Video

Farah through to 5,000m final

Video

I'm running with a broken heart - Makwala

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired