Kosovare Asllani: Man City Women striker leaves for Linkopings in Sweden

Sweden international Kosovare Asllani played four games at the 2017 Euros, but failed to score

Sweden international Kosovare Asllani has left Manchester City to re-join Linkopings in her native country, after 18 months in the Women's Super League.

The 28-year-old forward leaves with 25 appearances to her name in City colours, following her move from Paris St-Germain in January 2016.

She won the WSL, Continental Cup and FA Cup during her spell.

Asllani, who recently represented Sweden at the 2017 Euros, has had two prior spells at Lingkopings.