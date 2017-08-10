BBC Sport - Ross Barkley: Everton have received no offers for midfielder - Ronald Koeman

There have been no offers for Barkley - Koeman

Everton have not received any offers for midfielder Ross Barkley, says manager Ronald Koeman.

READ MORE: Everton midfielder could stay at club, says Ronald Koeman

