Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona target misses Dortmund training

From the section

Borussia Dortmund say Ousmane Dembele failed to turn up for training on Thursday

Borussia Dortmund's head coach says Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele missed training on Thursday.

Peter Bosz said the Bundesliga club had been unable to contact the 20-year-old French forward.

"We have tried to reach him and hope that nothing bad has happened," he told reporters.

Dembele, who has played seven times for France, is reportedly a £135m target for the Spanish club as a replacement for Neymar.

Barcelona sold Brazil forward Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record transfer of £200m last week.

Dortmund signed Dembele on a five-year deal from Rennes in May 2016.