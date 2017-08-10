Celtic: Kieran Tierney among best left-backs in UK - John Kennedy

Tierney, who turned 20 in June, has already played over 80 games for Celtic

Celtic's Kieran Tierney is among the top left-backs in Britain at the moment, according to first-team coach John Kennedy.

Tierney, 20, captained the team and scored a stunning long-range goal in the midweek 5-0 rout of Kilmarnock in the League Cup.

Kennedy has been impressed by the defender's rapid progress, adding: "There is still more growth in him.

"He's certainly up there with the top left-backs in the country [UK]."

Kennedy added: "The thing is he still has improvement in him and he realises that himself. Physically he'll fill out more, technically he'll get better and as he plays more games tactically he'll become much more aware.

"For a young player he's done very well. He's got a lot of experience behind him now and you've just got to keep building on that."

'He can play wherever. He's a top player'

Having established himself in the first team as a young defender in his own playing career at Parkhead, Kennedy has been impressed with the way Tierney has handled the rise from youth team player to first team stalwart.

He also believes Tierney could operate at centre-back, where he played against Kilmarnock, just as effectively as he does at full-back. He also played at right-back for Scotland in their World Cup qualifier against Slovenia in march.

"He can do that just now," Kennedy noted. "It comes down to Brendan [Rodgers] and Gordon [Strachan] with Scotland, it's trust, that's all it is.

"You have a young player there who has 100% trust from their manager, wherever he plays on the pitch. He can play wherever. He's a top player.

"Kieran has that mindset to try to develop and get better all the time and he'll never change.

"I'd imagine when Kieran's 30-years-old he'll still be the same guy, still be giving everything he's got every day and after games wanting to know what he can do better. That's the kind of guy he is."

Celtic must be patient in their pursuit of Patrick Roberts (right) says John Kennedy

Meanwhile, Kennedy says Celtic will have to bide their time in their pursuit of Patrick Roberts.

The defending Scottish Premiership champions want to bring back the Manchester City winger, who previously enjoyed an 18-month loan spell at Celtic Park.

"We just have to be patient on it," Kennedy explained. "Patrick had a fantastic time here, a lot of admiration for him from our end, but Manchester City have him under contract.

"Patrick has to be involved in that decision as well so we've just got to be patient and see if something materialises. But at the moment nothing has really happened on that."