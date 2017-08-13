BBC Sport - Premier League Rewind: Sheffield United v Manchester United

Premier League Rewind: Sheffield Utd v Man Utd

Relive the first Saturday afternoon of the first Premier League weekend and watch a replay of Sheffield United v Manchester United.

This is a live BBC Red Button stream starting at 14:55 BST

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Premier League Rewind: Sheffield Utd v Man Utd

Video

Lukaku & Matic improve Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Behind-the-scenes with GB's medal-winning relay team

Video

Coutinho move is now or never - MOTD2 Extra

Video

'Distraught' Bosworth disqualified from walk

Video

'Magnificent' Finch hits 114 in Surrey win

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points

Video

GB win gold as Bolt pulls up in 4x100m relay

Video

'You never write the fact' - Salazar criticism frustrates Farah

Video

Highlights - Rangers 2-3 Hibernian

Video

Disaster result for Hammers - Bilic

Video

Watch: Edris shocks Farah in 5,000m

Video

Oosthuizen, Kuchar and & Wood in best shots from day three

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired