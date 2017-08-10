Irish Premiership: Jeffrey says Ballymena's aim for season is 'consolidation'

Media playback is not supported on this device David Jeffrey says Ballymena will be facing a motivated Crusaders in season opener

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey is not making bold predictions about his team's Premiership chances, insisting "consolidation" is this season's aim.

The Braidmen won the League Cup for the first time last season and also qualified for Europe after the play-off final win over Glenavon.

Jeffrey remains cautious heading into the new campaign which starts with Friday's home game against Crusaders.

"We are at least a season or two ahead of ourselves," Jeffrey told BBC Sport.

"To finish fourth and to get into Europe and win a major trophy was way beyond our expectations but the players did tremendously well.

"I think for us it's about consolidation (this season), about saying we can get that top-six place again and be challenging for Europe and the other trophies," continued Jeffrey.

"We feel that we have a stronger squad this year than last which is part of our progression.

"But while we may appear to have a stronger squad on paper, games of football are won out on the pitch."

Jeffrey is hoping that his team avoid a repeat of last season's season-opening 6-0 drubbing by the then champions at Seaview.

"Brian McLaughlin and I after 10 or 15 minutes thought 'we're doing OK here' but suddenly we were smashed for six.

"That was a daunting experience and ironically it helped us over the course of the season.

"But for me, we are going to be facing a reinvigorated Crusaders team on Friday night.

"I remember when Brian and I were at Linfield after we won three trebles we then lost out in the League and the Cup and that seemed to galvanise everybody again.

"I've no doubt that will be the sense of feeling that will be with Stephen (Baxter) and his players."