Ross Barkley: Everton midfielder could stay at club, says Ronald Koeman

Ross Barkley scored five goals and provided eight assists in 36 Premier League appearances for Everton last season

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says there have been no offers for Ross Barkley and has not ruled out the midfielder staying at the club.

The 23-year-old has one year left on his contract but has failed to sign a new deal.

Koeman said last month Everton "100%" expected the England international to leave but the Toffees boss now appears to have softened his stance.

"If there's no interest he will be part of team," said Koeman.

"He is training with Everton, he is part of the team and training in a good way."

Barkley came through the youth system at Everton and has played 150 times for the club in the Premier League, scoring 21 times, since making his debut six years ago.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with the player, who recently returned to training after missing most of pre-season training with a groin injury.

Everton want around £50m for Barkley but that figure could fall before the transfer window closes on 31 August as he would be a free agent in 12 months' time.