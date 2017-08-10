Bryn Morris: Shrewsbury Town midfielder set for six-week injury lay-off

Bryn Morris has played 14 times for Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Bryn Morris faces six weeks out with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old picked up the injury against AFC Telford United in pre-season and scan results on Tuesday showed he required surgery.

"As of Monday, Bryn was due to be available," Shrews boss Paul Hurst told the club's website.

"Then we took the decision to send him away for a scan and unfortunately it wasn't good news. The estimation is that he will be out for six weeks."

Former England Under-20 international Morris joined Shrewsbury in January from Middlesbrough.

He has previously spent time on loan at Burton Albion, Coventry City, York City and Walsall.