Rangers: Pedro Caixinha seeks winning momentum against Hibernian

Pedro Caixinha has urged his Rangers players to continue their winning start to the season against Hibernian.

The Ibrox club opened their Premiership account with a win at Motherwell and followed that up with a 6-0 thumping of Dunfermline in the League Cup.

"It is always important to build on winning. They are believing in themselves as a team," Caixinha said ahead of Hibs' visit on Saturday.

"I am a guy who chases perfection, but when I get it I want more."

Meanwhile, the Rangers manager revealed that club captain Lee Wallace will have a scan on a leg injury.

More to follow.