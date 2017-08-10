Jordan Amavi and Leandro Bacuna set to leave Aston Villa, says manager Steve Bruce

Jordan Amavi played 34 times in the Championship for Aston Villa last season.

Left-back Jordan Amavi and winger Leandro Bacuna are on the verge of leaving Aston Villa, manager Steve Bruce has confirmed.

Amavi, 23, is set to join Marseille while Bacuna, 25, is interesting one of Villa's Championship rivals.

"We've agreed a fee with Marseille [for Amavi]," Bruce told BBC WM 95.6 after their 2-1 EFL Cup win over Colchester.

"There's a Championship club after Bacuna, that looks close to being over the line too."

Speculation has surrounded the future of both players all summer. Amavi's £8m move to Sevilla broke down last month, while Reading had a bid for Bacuna turned down.

Former France Under-21 international Amavi cost £7.7m when he joined Villa from Nice in July 2015 on a five-year deal.

Dutch-born Curacao international Bacuna, who can also play at right-back, has been with the club since 2013 and has scored eight goals in 129 appearances.