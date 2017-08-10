SPFL warn against online fraud after Annan Athletic money is stolen

Annan Athletic finished third in League Two last season, missing out on promotion in the play-offs

The Scottish Professional Football League is warning clubs to be on their guard against online fraud.

Police Scotland were called to investigate at the end of June when Annan Athletic failed to receive an end of season payment from the league.

The League Two side were expecting about £18,000 but the funds were paid into a fraudulent account.

BBC Scotland has learned that the money has been retrieved and that the police investigation continues.

The SPFL said it has been subject to further attempts at hacking and fraudulent activity as recently as this week.