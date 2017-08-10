SPFL warn against online fraud after Annan Athletic money is stolen

By David Currie

BBC Scotland

Annan Athletic at their Galabank home
Annan Athletic finished third in League Two last season, missing out on promotion in the play-offs

The Scottish Professional Football League is warning clubs to be on their guard against online fraud.

Police Scotland were called to investigate at the end of June when Annan Athletic failed to receive an end of season payment from the league.

The League Two side were expecting about £18,000 but the funds were paid into a fraudulent account.

BBC Scotland has learned that the money has been retrieved and that the police investigation continues.

The SPFL said it has been subject to further attempts at hacking and fraudulent activity as recently as this week.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired