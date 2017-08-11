BBC Sport - Bradley Lowery was my best friend - Jermain Defoe

Bradley was my best friend - Defoe

Bournemouth and former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe talks to Football Focus about his friendship with Bradley Lowery, the Black Cats fan who died of cancer aged six in July.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 12 August, 12:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & app.

