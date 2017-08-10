Ronan Curtis: Derry City striker set to move to Swedish club Ostersunds

Ronan Curtis has scored six goals for Derry City this season

Derry City's Ronan Curtis looks set to sign for Swedish club Ostersunds after the clubs agreed a fee for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 forward.

Curtis, 21, will travel to Sweden on Thursday to discuss personal terms.

The Swedish club are said to be keen to sign the striker before the Swedish transfer window closes on Friday.

Curtis is believed to have come to Ostersunds' attentions after playing in Derry's Europa League tie against Danish side FC Midtjylland.

The striker has scored six goals for Derry this season.