Mauricio Pochettino says he is sure Tottenham summer signings will come

Pochettino led Spurs to second place behind Chelsea in the Premier League last season

Tottenham have been slow to make summer signings because their "circumstances are different to other clubs", says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Amid concerns over a lack of transfer activity, the Argentine said Spurs are "working hard to deliver our plan".

Full-back Danny Rose has questioned why the squad has not been strengthened.

But Pochettino told BBC Radio 5 live: "It's not easy to find the right profile but I'm sure we'll add some players in the next few weeks."

In an interview with the Sun on Thursday, Rose, who joined from Leeds in 2007, said he would "love to see two or three well-known players" arrive, adding: "And not players you have to Google and say 'Who's that?"

He also said he would consider moving "back up north" but specified: "I'm not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I'd have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club."

'We need one player in each line'

Kyle Walker's £45m departure to Manchester City aside, Spurs have retained the same squad that finished second to Chelsea in the league last season.

In late July, chairman Daniel Levy defended the club's lack of signings and railed against "unsustainable" spending in the Premier League.

He described the £750m redevelopment of White Hart Lane as "a challenge" but said: "I can honestly say it is not impacting our transfer activity because we are yet to find a player who we want to buy but cannot afford."

When asked about Levy's comments, Pochettino said: "My knowledge of business is very low, and of course I respect his opinion. For me he is one of the most important businessmen in this country, I am sure he has many reasons to say that.

"It is true maybe our circumstances are maybe a bit different to other clubs but you need to wait and be sure you get that right, get the right player to help you.

"We want to strengthen in different areas, in all areas. Maybe three or four players, in offensive and defensive positions. We need one in each line."

Tottenham leaving it late?

BBC Sport's Alex Bysouth

The pattern of recent seasons suggests it may be a while before Levy makes his move, with the majority of Spurs' incoming deals finalised in August.

Last August, they paid Newcastle £30m for midfielder Moussa Sissoko in the final few hours of the window, having signed £9m winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and loan goalkeeper Pau Lopez earlier in the day.

Prior to that, forward Son Heung-min (£22m), midfielder Erik Lamela (£25.7m), goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (£11.8m) and forward Clint Dempsey (£6m) all joined the club in the closing days and hours of transfer windows.

What's it like doing business with Daniel Levy? And do Spurs need to break their wage structure?

Read more here.