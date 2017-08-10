Oxford United: Gino van Kessel join's U's on loan from Slavia Prague

Gino van Kessel
Gino van Kessel (right) has scored seven goals for the Curacao national team

Oxford United have signed forward Gino van Kessel on a season-long loan from Czech Republic-based Slavia Prague.

The 24-year-old Dutchman joined Slavia just over a year ago but has since been on loan in Poland with Lechia Gdansk.

"We've been working for a while to work out this move to Oxford and things have worked out," Van Kessel told BBC Sport.

The Netherlands-born Curacao international is the club's fifth overseas signing since Pep Clotet's appointment as manager in July.

A statement on Slavia Prague's club's website said his move to Oxford had been agreed with a view to a permanent deal.

