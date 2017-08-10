Sophie Baggaley: Bristol City Women sign Birmingham City Ladies keeper on loan
Bristol City Women have signed goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley on loan from Birmingham City Ladies, ahead of the new Women's Super League winter season.
The 20-year-old has been capped 21 times at various youth levels for England, including the Under-23 side.
"The plan was always to bring in another keeper to add competition," boss Willie Kirk told the club website.
"Sophie is an extremely hard-working goalkeeper, who is technically very good and has strong distribution."