Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool reject Barcelona's £90m bid for Brazil star

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Breaking news

Liverpool have rejected a bid of 100 million euros (£90m) from Barcelona for Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Barca's second bid for the 25-year-old, which was rejected immediately, comprised an initial 85m euros (£76.8m) plus 15m euros (£13.5m) in add-ons.

Liverpool have reiterated that Coutinho - who joined them from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013 - is not for sale.

Barcelona sold Brazil forward Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record transfer of £200m last week.

More to follow.

