Pape Souare: Crystal Palace defender back in training 11 months after car crash

Pape Souare made four appearances last season for Crystal Palace before his crash

Crystal Palace's Senegal defender Pape Souare has returned to full training 11 months after he was seriously injured in a car crash.

Souare, 27, broke his thighbone and jaw in the crash on the M4 near London in September 2016 and had to be cut free from his car by a team of firefighters.

The left-back made four appearances last season before the crash.

"Feeling blessed to come back for my first training session with the first team," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Frank de Boer's side face Huddersfield in their first game of the season on Saturday.