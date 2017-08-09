Aden Flint: Bristol City "reject two solo bids" from Birmingham City for defender

Aden Flint made 53 appearances in all competitions for Bristol City in 2016-17

Bristol City have rejected "two solo bids" for centre-back Aden Flint from Championship rivals Birmingham City, Robins head coach Lee Johnson says.

On 2 August, Johnson dismissed a joint bid from Birmingham for Flint and left-back Joe Bryan as "derisory".

"Neither solo bid met our requirements or the figure we felt was acceptable," Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We're in a strong position. We don't want to lose quality players but, if we do, it would be at the right price."

Flint, 28, was a late substitute in Saturday's opening 3-1 league win over Barnsley and was left out Tuesday's EFL Cup victory over Plymouth Argyle following a conversation with Johnson.

"He was unselected by me (against Argyle)," the 36-year-old added. "Aden knocked on the door. We had a good conversation. We've got a lot of respect for each other.

"After that conversation, which I won't reveal because it's private between player and coach, I felt it was better for the team to leave him out.

"The result and the team come first. It doesn't mean that Aden's going, or the door is closed on Aden at all."

BBC Radio Bristol understands the previous joint bid for former Swindon man Flint and 23-year-old youth product Bryan totalled £4m.

'I'll still share a glass with Harry'

Bristol City travel to Harry Redknapp's Birmingham on Saturday for their second Championship fixture of 2017-18.

Asked if he would still shake hands with the former Tottenham boss and share a glass of wine after the game amid the ongoing transfer matters, Johnson replied: "Of course.

"I've spoken to Harry on a three or four occasions since venting my frustration with the current circumstances in the transfer market.

"Harry is a top, top manager. He's also very good with young managers. I always love listening to his stories. Certainly, once the final whistle goes, I'd be happy - if invited - to join him for a glass of vino."

Gustav Engvall has two senior caps for Sweden and featured at under-21 level this summer

Engvall poised for loan return to Sweden

Meanwhile, Johnson confirmed that Swedish striker Gustav Engvall is set for another loan spell away from Ashton Gate this term.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Robins for an undisclosed fee in 2016, spent the latter part of last season on loan at Swedish side Djurgarden IF.

"He is leaving the club on loan. He wants to play (games)," Johnson added. "He's got a good relationship with the club in Sweden.

"He's still young, so it's better for him to be playing football than to maybe to nick the odd 10-15 minutes off the bench every now and then."

The Swedish transfer window closes on Friday.