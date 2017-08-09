Elliot Osborne: Morecambe sign midfielder from Fleetwood on loan
-
- From the section Football
Morecambe have signed midfielder Elliot Osborne on loan from League One side Fleetwood Town until January 2018.
The 21-year-old made one senior appearance for Fleetwood last season and had spells on loan with Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County in 2016-17.
"He is a player who we know is highly regarded," boss Jim Bentley said.
"He's young and growing as a player but we've heard good things about him and are looking forward to him joining and continuing his development."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.