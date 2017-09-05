National League
Solihull Moors19:45Chester
Venue: Automated Technology Group Stadium

Solihull Moors v Chester

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dag & Red84401911816
    2Leyton Orient85121411316
    3Wrexham850385315
    4Sutton United8503109115
    5Aldershot8422157814
    6Dover842286214
    7Maidenhead United8332128412
    8Halifax833265112
    9Woking84041213-112
    10Boreham Wood83231613311
    11Gateshead832396311
    12Eastleigh825197211
    13Bromley83231110111
    14Macclesfield832379-211
    15Ebbsfleet81701412210
    16Barrow8242119210
    17Fylde82421314-110
    18Tranmere82337709
    19Maidstone United8233811-39
    20Hartlepool8224710-38
    21Chester714279-27
    22Guiseley8125618-125
    23Solihull Moors7115715-84
    24Torquay8026920-112
    View full National League table

