BBC Sport - Neymar: Premier League's Richard Scudamore says PSG deal is not new norm

Neymar deal is an outlier - Scudamore

The Premier League's executive chairman Richard Scuadamore says Neymar's 222m euro (£200m) move from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain does not represent a new benchmark in football transfers.

Top videos

Video

Neymar deal is an outlier - Scudamore

Video

Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Video

Dominant Van Niekerk wins 400m gold

Video

Watch: Great moments from US PGA history

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2012-17

Video

Conte still looking to improve squad

Video

Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe

Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Video

Spotakova wins second world gold - 10 years on

Video

How sport changed life of teen cyclist

Video

Premier League title-defining moments

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired