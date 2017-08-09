BBC Sport - Neymar: Premier League's Richard Scudamore says PSG deal is not new norm
Neymar deal is an outlier - Scudamore
- From the section Football
The Premier League's executive chairman Richard Scuadamore says Neymar's 222m euro (£200m) move from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain does not represent a new benchmark in football transfers.
