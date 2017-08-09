Tom Flanagan: Burton Albion defender changes mind to sign new contract

Tom Flanagan
Tom Flanagan joined Burton in August 2015 from MK Dons

Northern Ireland defender Tom Flanagan has signed a two-year deal with Burton Albion having initially rejected an offer to stay at the Championship club.

The 25-year-old played 32 games for the Brewers last season and was set to sign a deal in June having verbally agreed new terms, but had a change of heart.

Manager Nigel Clough said: "Tom made a misjudgement. It was a few weeks ago and we now want to put that behind us."

Flanagan said he had listened to "some bad advice" but wanted to move on.

He added: "I had a change of heart and I'm regretful it has taken me this long.

"I want to thank the manager for his patience and understanding and I hope that the fans will also welcome me back."

