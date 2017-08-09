Nigeria's Mikel Agu joins Turkish club Bursaspor on loan

Nigerian midfielder Mikel Agu

Nigeria international midfielder Mikel Agu has joined Turkish Super Lig club Bursaspor on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

It is Agu's third loan move since joining FC Porto's youth set up in 2012.

Agu joins Nigerian compatriot William Troost-Ekong at the club.

"I'm delighted to join Bursaspor, I came here for business and I can't wait to show everyone what I can do," Agu told the club's official website.

"I spoke with some players who had previously played here in Porto and received positive feedback. I also found out during my own research that this is a great club," said Agu.

The 24-year-old, who has only made two appearances for Porto, spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Portuguese side Vitória Setúbal where he made 34 appearances last season.

His performance in Portugal caught the eye of Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr and he was handed his Super Eagles debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Togo in June.

Back in 2014, Agu made his debut for Porto against Gil Vincent in a league game, becoming the first Nigerian to play for Porto's first team in the club's history.

He has previously played on loan at Belgian side Club Brugge.