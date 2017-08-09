John Coleman: Accrington boss given selection headache after Preston win

John Coleman's Accrington Stanley reached the EFL Cup third-round last season

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman says their EFL Cup win against Preston has given him a selection headache for their league fixture against Yeovil.

Stanley twice took the lead against the Championship side before Jordan Hugill's 91st-minute equaliser.

But two minutes later Billy Kee struck a dramatic late winner to send them through to the second round.

"What our lads showed was unbelievable character - they never gave up," Coleman, 54, told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I've certainly got a few headaches for picking the team for Saturday, there were some sparkling performances against Preston and we've got good players coming back. It's a good problem to have."

It was the second time in as many seasons that Stanley had beaten higher-league opposition from Lancashire, after they beat Burnley in the second round last season.

Coleman continued: "It's great for the fans, getting the bragging rights in a Lancashire derby, especially after beating Burnley last year. I think there will be a few people desperate to play Blackburn to see if we can complete the set.

"We've got to use this as a welcome distraction, but we can't take our eyes off what the main prize is which is promotion."