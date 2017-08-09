Gyamfi Kyeremeh: Oldham Athletic sign winger on two-year deal

Boundary Park
Oldham Athletic lost against Oxford United in their first game of the 2017-18 season on Saturday

Oldham Athletic have signed Belgian winger Gyamfi Kyeremeh subject to international clearance on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

The 22-year-old most recently played for German side Eintracht Braunschweig II and was on trial with the Latics.

He featured for John Sheridan's side in pre-season games against Girona and a Manchester United XI.

Kyeremeh started his career with Belgian side Waasland-Beveren before moving to Braunschweig in 2015.

