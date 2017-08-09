Shaun Cummings: Rotherham United sign free-agent defender after Millwall exit

Shaun Cummings won promotion to the Premier League during his time at Reading

Rotherham United have signed free-agent full-back Shaun Cummings on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 28-year-old, who helped Millwall win promotion to the Championship before his summer exit, will join subject to English Football League and Football Association ratification.

Cummings scored three goals in 55 appearances in two seasons at the New Den, with two in 23 coming last term.

He has also played for Chelsea, MK Dons, West Bromwich Albion and Reading.

The Millers lost their opening game of the League One season to Fleetwood Town but won their EFL Cup tie against Lincoln City on Tuesday.

