BBC Sport - European Women's Championship: FA's Martin Glenn keen on England's 2021 host bid
Hosting Euro 2021 'would boost women's game'
- From the section Football
Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn says England hosting the next European Championships would give the women's game "another boost" after announcing its bid to host the 2021 tournament.
