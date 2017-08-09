Rangers: Extra workload for summer signing Carlos Pena

Pena came on after 76 minutes in a friendly draw with Marseille at Ibrox last month

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena has been given a special training regime as he waits to make his competitive debut for the Ibrox side.

The 27-year-old signed in June, along with fellow Mexican Eduardo Herrera.

But he was an unused substitute in the Premiership opener at Motherwell after missing out on the Glasgow club's Europa League qualifiers.

Manager Pedro Caixinha said the programme was designed to get Pena to "the right rhythm and levels".

He added: "It's specific work with him not just on the pitch but off it as well.

"That's because, when it's the right moment, we want to give him the chance. So far, we think it's not the right moment.

"We want to have him involved as soon as possible, but he is getting there.

"He wants to be ready and we are working to make that happen."

Herrera started the 2-1 win at Fir Park on Sunday and featured in the shock second-leg defeat by Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg, which resulted in a first qualifying round exit.

Pena, who has 19 caps for Mexico, has been limited to a substitute's appearance in a pre-season friendly with Marseille.

He had finished last season on loan to former club Leon, playing 17 times for the side that finished eighth in his nation's 18-team top flight.

Pena played 14 times at the start of his first season with Guadalajara before being sent to their Liga MX rivals.