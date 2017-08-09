Tareiq Holmes-Dennis: Huddersfield left-back suffers knee injury on Portsmouth loan

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis played just 39 minutes for Portsmouth against Rochdale

Portsmouth loanee defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis faces up to four months out with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old joined on a season-long loan deal from Huddersfield but was injured during Pompey's League One opener against Rochdale on Saturday.

Manager Kenny Jackett confirmed the left-back's injury on Tuesday.

"It's not good news, it looks longer-term rather than short-term, which is a blow as he had a bright pre-season for us," Jackett told BBC Radio Solent.