Riyad Mahrez: Roma still want Leicester City winger but looking at other options

Riyad Mahrez has played in pre-season friendlies, despite telling Leicester he wants to leave the club

Roma still want to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, but are also "working on other solutions".

Sporting director Monchi says the Serie A club have made an improved offer - of more than 30m euros (£27.1m) - for the 26-year-old Algerian.

Mahrez, who helped Leicester win the Premier League title in 2015-16, has asked to leave.

"At the moment, the club is very close to the limit and I believe our offer is very significant," said Monchi.

Speaking to his club's website, he added: "If my memory does not deceive me, the last offer we made would make it the most expensive purchase in the history of the club.

"We are not making any effort to sign the player, but at the moment we are still waiting on a positive result. At the same time, we are working on other solutions.

"He has said publicly [that he wants to leave] but I think he also respects his club, and rightly so."