Neymar: Brazilian striker's Paris St-Germain debut could be delayed again

By Kate Kopczyk

BBC Sport

Neymar PSG
Neymar will earn 45m euros (£40.7m) a year - 865,000 euros (£782,000) a week - before tax from his five-year PSG deal

Neymar's Paris St-Germain debut could be delayed again as French football authorities have still not received clearance following his world record 222m euro (£200m) move from Barcelona.

The Spanish football federation has until Thursday night to send the necessary documents, according to the LFP - French football's governing body.

If the deadline is missed, Neymar won't play for PSG at Guingamp on Sunday.

The Brazilian, 25, already had to miss Saturday's Ligue 1 win over Amiens.

More to follow.

