Scottish Gossip: Match-fixing rumours "ludicrous", Hearts manager search, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur admits the club are the focus of an investigation from the SFA on their 2013 administration but rubbishes internet rumours of historic match-fixing involving Rangers. (Daily Record)

Premiership clubs will be allowed to field two senior players as "mentors" in their colt sides participating in the Irn Bru Cup. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack reckons winning a trophy this season is now a must after Europa League humiliation against Progres Niederkorn. (Sun)

Edgar Davids could be Hearts' "Special One" says ex-Hibs keeper Graham Stack, who played under the Dutchman at Barnet. (Daily Record)

Ex-Jambo Phil Stamp thinks his former Middlesbrough boss Steve McClaren would be "unbelievable coup" for Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic's Kieran Tierney, 20, was born to captain the Scottish champions says manager Brendan Rodgers after making the defender stand-in skipper for last night's League Cup win over Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic star Kris Commons says a potential second loan deal for Patrick Roberts could pave the way for signing the Manchester City winger permanently. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack insists his former Pittodrie team-mate Kenny McLean is "loving it" at Aberdeen' amid interest from the Ibrox side. (Sun)

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha warns Mexican forward Eduardo Herrera he will have to adapt to the rough and tumble of Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Hibs manager Neil Lennon admits he has some tough selection calls ahead of Saturday's visit to Ibrox after an impressive League Cup win at home to Ayr United. (Sun)

And Lennon hails the Anthony Stokes-Simon Murray partnership, with the strikers scoring three of the five goals against the Honest Men on their first start together. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

The 1872 Cup festive double-header between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors has been restored to the Pro14 calendar. (Scotsman)

British captain Eilidh Doyle says team can still achieve its World Championships targets as it approaches halfway stage with just one medal. (Herald, subscription required)

The draw for the badminton World Championships takes place today and Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour can't wait to find out who she'll face in Glasgow. (Herald, subscription required)